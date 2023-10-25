Our Creative Kids: Emmy Rogers

STUDENT: Emmy Rogers

GRADE: 5

HOMETOWN: Brandon, VT

SCHOOL: Neshobe

TITLE: Untitled

MEDIUM: Paint and marker on paper

TEACHER: John Brodowski

STATEMENT FROM EMMY:

I like to paint sunsets so I thought it would be a great idea to paint a sunset with a ton of colors and I like to paint trees so I made some of them on the bottom. My friend was looking at pictures of hot air balloons and that inspired me to add hot air balloons to my painting.

STATEMENT FROM MR. B:

Artists share ideas and inspire each other all the time. It can be nice to work alone but it is also important to work with others some- times. Emmy is great at doing both. During art class she is focused and hardworking but will always stop and take the time to check in with friends to either get or give inspiration. We are lucky to have her at Neshobe!