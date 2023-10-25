Obituary: Laura Anne Falquero, 63, Brandon

LAURA ANNE FALQUERO

BRANDON—It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the passing of Laura Anne “Laurie” (Falcone) Falquero on October 16, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) after a brief illness, with loved ones at her side. Laura was 63 years of age.

She was born in New Haven, CT on April 8th, 1960, to Alphonse and June (Earley) Falcone. Laura graduated from Amity Regional High School and then went on to earn her Nursing Degree. She began her nursing career at St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven, working in the Cardiac Unit.

She met her future husband, John Falquero, in 1988, and they were married on September 26th, 1993. Their beloved daughter, Emma Lynn was born on August 19, 2002. Emma was the light of their lives, and they had many special times together.

In the fall of 2011, the family relocated to Brandon, VT to live next door to Laura’s sister and her family. Laura began work at RRMC as a nurse in the Psychiatric Unit, where she truly enjoyed caring for the patients.

She was an avid reader, a huge hockey fan, and enjoyed trips to the ocean, most especially Watch Hill in Rhode Island and Rye Beach, NH. She also enjoyed spending time with her many family members and loved her animals, Izzy, Snowball, Tommy, and Monkey.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Emma, and her partner, Taylor; by 2 brothers, Mark Falcone and Dean (Shellye) Falcone; by her sister Sandy (David) Martin; and by extended family members Deborah (Scott) Holman, Jeanne (Suzi) Samuel, Betsy (Mike) Joseph, Kathy (Brian) Lynch, Sandra (Frank) Destadio, Shelley (Chris) Shields, Cynthia (Tom) Stankus and Lori McCord.

She leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a special uncle, John Earley. She was predeceased by her parents, her stepmother, Doris Falcone, her stepfather, George Bathgate, and her husband, John Falquero. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4th at 1:00pm, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland VT. Burial will be held at a later date in Bingo Cemetery in Rochester, VT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford VT 05763.

Laura was a kind, loving, and gentle soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest in peace dear Laura, you will live in our hearts forever. We love you.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.