Obituary: Kenneth Mitchell, 72, Brandon

KENNETH MITCHELL

Kenneth “Beaver” Mitchell, age 72, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.



Beaver was born in Middlebury on February 24, 1951. He was the son of Doc and Judy (Ryan) Mitchell. He grew up in the Middlebury area, where he received his education. He began his working career as a self-employed cross-country trucker. He later followed in his father’s footsteps as a livestock dealer, buying and selling cattle. Horses were his passion. He loved trail riding and was an avid NASCAR fan.



He is survived by his mother, Judy Mitchell of Brandon; 2 children, Amy and Jamie Mitchell both of Brandon; a brother, William R. Mitchell of Miltonl and one sister, Susan Crosby of Deland, FL. Five grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his father and a sister, Nancy Lash.



The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the family lot at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St. in Brandon.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.