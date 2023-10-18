It takes two… to tango at the Brandon Inn

By STEVEN JUPITER

INSTRUCTOR GERD HIRSCHMANN shows off his tango moves with his partner. Photo by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON—The music is instantly recognizable. It’s passionate and dramatic, with a rhythm that compels movement. Leggy women and slick men—body pressed against body—glide as one across the dance floor, their steps at once independent and coordinated. It looks complicated but, according to lead instructor Gerd Hirschmann, it’s essentially “the art of walking with a partner.”

Every Monday evening, a group of tango enthusiasts gather in the ballroom of the Brandon Inn, roll up the carpet, and tango the night away. Age and experience do not matter, the group is open to all. You don’t even need to come with a partner. All you need is a willingness to learn and an ability to walk.

The group is in some ways a small-scale revival of the Moonlight in Vermont Tango Festival that Hirschmann held for 10 years at the Brandon Inn in the days before Covid. Hirschmann decided to cut back on his tango activities but has not lost his passion for tango itself. When an Argentinian (Isidro “Sid” Beccar Varela) purchased the Inn earlier this year, Hirschmann thought it seemed appropriate to bring the Argentinian dance back to the Inn. Though not a tango enthusiast himself, Mr. Varela was happy to open the Inn to the classes.

MS. DALEY AND Mr. Nel are joined on the dance floor by J.P. Cass and his dance partner. Mr. Cass helps lead the sessions, having studied tango for 10 years. “If you can walk, you can tango,” he said. Photo by Steven Jupiter

On a recent Monday, a dozen or so people filtered in through the night, single or partnered, to socialize and dance. In fact, though Hirschmann was already an experienced ballroom dancer, he came to tango in the early 1990s as a way to meet people after a rough patch in his personal life that included a divorce.

“The first time I went to a tango class was in Northhampton, Massachusetts,” said Hirschmann, who is originally from Germany but has lived in Vermont for 45 years. “The people were so friendly. Tango has a large community of really nice and friendly people.”

And it was that hope for community that brought first-timer Tonya (last name withheld) to the Inn this past Monday night. A local resident, a recent trip to Europe sparked an interest in foreign cultures.

“I’d like to be a little bit more immersed,” she said. “And dance is a great way to meet people. I’m impressed that we have something like this in our little town. I hope other people will have a chance to come and try.”

ADRIAN DALEY (LEFT) and Hannes Nel (right) come to the Inn for tango every week. Photo by Steven Jupiter

Hirschmann is often assisted by J.P. Cass, who has studied tango for 10 years and has made several trips to Buenos Aires to further his understanding of the dance.

“It’s more intimate than any other partnered dance,” said Cass. “It’s nonverbal communication. You use your [body’s] core to tell your partner what your next move will be.”

Adrian Daley and Hannes Nel recently moved to Shoreham and come to the Inn almost every Monday for tango. Daley began her relationship to tango back in 2001 but Nel is a recent convert to the form.

“It’s complicated and structured and has the ability to be infinite,” said Daley. “And there are moments when the woman can take control and be flamboyant. It’s a symphony of collaboration.”

“There are 8 basic steps but within that framework you can be free,” said Nel. “And it’s the only time I can control my wife,” he joked (with Adrian’s laughing approval).

If you’re eager to learn, looking for social interaction, and have shoes that allow you to glide across a wooden floor, the tango classes at the Inn may be a great outlet. There is no set fee for the sessions, though there is a donation box. The sessions are held every Monday evening at 6 p.m.

“If you can walk, you can dance tango,” said Cass.

“It’s never too late to start,” added Hirschmann. “You can enjoy it at any age.”