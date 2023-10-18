Brandon businesses meet to discuss cheaper, cleaner, smarter energy options

Despite the early October darkness, more than 30 business owners and advisors gathered at the Brandon Town Hall last Wednesday night to get the latest information about how to cut costs and improve business operations with clean, renewable energy.

Convened by the Brandon Energy Committee, with the support of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce,and SolarFest, the 90-minute session included presentations from Energy Committee Chair Jim Emerson, Rutland Regional Planning Commission Planner Jeremy Gildrien, and Green Mountain Solar Advisor Shannon Jackson, as well as discussions with local energy vendors and lenders who can help businesses become cleaner and more profitable.

Tim Guiles’s beautiful piano music and the delicious homemade food from the Stevens Farm helped set the mood for warm and collaborative discussions and local solutions.

For anyone interested in finding cheaper, cleaner, and smarter ways to button up their home or business, SolarFest is hosting workshops at the Grace Church in Rutland on October 28th and the Energy Committee will have a Button Up Brandon event for homeowners on November 8th at Town Hall.

Visit SolarFest.org or email brandonenergycommittee@gmail.com to get more details.