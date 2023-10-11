Obituary: Lucinda Ann ‘Cindy’ Bell, 77, Proctor

LUCINDA ANN ‘CINDY’ BELL

Lucinda Ann “Cindy” Bell, age 77, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at her home in Proctor.

Cindy was born in Wolfeboro, NH on February 17, 1946. She was the daughter of Fred and Mary Lucille (Winslow) White, Jr. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire Business School. She moved to Ocala, Florida in 1983 to be close to family. She was employed for many years, as the office manager for Central Florida Swimming Pool Company in Ocala. She cared for her ailing mother for several years until her passing in 2007, when she moved to Brandon to be close to her brother. Cindy loved boating while residing in Florida. She enjoyed decorating for all the holidays. She loved to knit and sew and working in her flower gardens. She attended the Union Church of Proctor.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Bell of Proctor, whom she married in Ocala on July 28, 1984. She is also survived by one brother, Rev. Richard White of Bakersfield, and a sister, Mary Ann Knapp and her husband Jim of Newport, NH. Several nieces, nephews, & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents.



The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Rev. Jenei Rossigg, pastor of the Union Church in Proctor will officiate. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony, in Pine Hill Cemetery.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to; Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.