Obituary: Douglas Spencer Pond, 93, Pittsford

Douglas Spencer Pond, age 93, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at Mountain View Center in Rutland.



Doug was born in Saranac Lake, NY on September 26, 1929. He was the son of Clarence and Matilda (Cardinal) Pond. He grew up in Brandon, where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1947. He enlisted in the Unites States Army and served in Korea for over 18 months. Following his Honorable Discharge, he returned home. He began his working career as a truck driver for Goddard Trucking. He really became a cracker-jack mechanic, working on heavy equipment, for Pike Industries and later for OMYA, for many years. He loved driving his Saab. He was an avid golfer and belonged to Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. He was predeceased by his first wife, June, and his second wife, Marie.



Surviving are several nieces, nephews, & cousins. He was also predeceased by a sister ,June Haag, and 2 brothers, Edwin and Gerald Pond.



The graveside committal service and burial, with Military Honors, will take place on October 6, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.



Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion Post #55, for a time of remembrance.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory, to a charity of one’s choice.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.

