Chaffee Art Center’s 62nd annual Art in the Park in Rutland

Chaffee Art Center’s 62nd Annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival will take place October 7 & 8 in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 & 7. Juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers will be featured. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, Free kids’ activities, and demonstrations of works in progress held throughout the weekend. Hours: Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. A voluntary donation is appreciated.



We invite everyone to visit this fun event. Attendees will enjoy the variety of unique handcrafts and fine art that will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the outdoor festival. The visual arts are represented by a selection of oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, and photographs. A full array of crafts will be featured: pottery; fiber items such as handmade clothing, quilted items, knit hats, ponchos, hand-dyed screen-printed clothing; stained glass suncatchers and mobiles; stone candle lamps; variety of jewelry; wooden furniture, bowls, lamps, cutting boards, birdhouses, Hobbit houses and painted barn quilts; aromatherapy and herbal products; candles; metal garden art; hand lettered cards, prints, apparel and stickers; and more!



Food concessions will be selling their delicious food both days. And for the sweet tooth, there will be apple pie sundaes, cotton candy, ice cream floats, Kettle Corn, Kettle Fudge and Roasted Nuts. Live music will be performed all day on Saturday and Sunday featuring Caber Wilson, Dirty Red Hearts, James Cram, Breanna Elaine, and Jamie Snook. Back again this year are Chaffee Bucks that will be given away randomly at the gates throughout both days and can be spent during the festival weekend at any booth in the park.



VOLUNTEERS are very much needed to help during the event from set-up on Friday, gates on Saturday and Sunday, and tear down on Sunday. Please send an email to info@chaffeeartcenter.org to sign up, or call 802.775.0356.



Art in the Park is Vermont’s oldest continuing arts tradition, and the Chaffee Art Center’s major fund-raising event, occurring twice yearly in mid-summer and autumn. The festival is sponsored by: MVP Health Care, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Heritage Family Credit Union, Stewart’s Shops, Voity Electrical, Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32. In-kind: Casella Waste Management, Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance. Kid’s Activities: Wonderfeet.



Stop in during open hours and explore our current Exhibit “Then & Now,” with a special feature showcasing highlights

of people and businesses that have contributed so much for their communities, Vermont and beyond: Ann Clark Ltd.; PegTV (30th Anniversary); and Vermont County Store. Chaffee artist members’ works will be on display and for sale throughout the first and second floors, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe that is filled with handmade treasures and gift ideas for any occasion. Be sure to browse the rest of the mansion and take in the 1890’s architecture. This exhibit will be on display until October 28th. Chaffee Art Center Hours: Wednesday through Friday Noon to 6pm, Saturday 10am to 3pm. 16 South Main Street, Rutland, VT. www.chaffeeartcenter.org; info@chaffeeartcenter.org; 802.775.0356.





