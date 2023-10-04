Brandon Police Report: Traffic stops fill the week

September 25
- Brandon Police Department (BPD) conducted a welfare check on a woman in Forestdale whose friend was worried about her. The responding officer was able to determine that the woman was fine.
- BPD received information on a potential drug sale in Forestdale.
- BPD received a trespassing complain in Forestdale. The caller was assisted with the situation.
- BPD received a complaint regarding a vehicle coming into Brandon from Pittsford on Route 7 that was unable to maintain its travel lane and was all over the road. The responding officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
- BPD assisted Middlebury Police in locating a subject on Pine Tree Drive who was wanted by their agency. The individual was not located.
- BPD responded with Brandon Area Rescue Squad (BARS) for a medical alert activation on Railroad Avenue. The female was located and discovered to be ok. The alert was determined to be accidental.
September 26
- A neighbor requested a welfare check on East Seminary Street after hearing her neighbor’s dog barking and perceived the incident to be suspicious as the dog did not usually bark for extended periods. The responding officer observed a man inside the house, but the man refused to come to the door. Seeing that the man did not appear to be in any danger or distress, the officer left the premises.
- BPD H.E.A.T. unit conducted a directed speed enforcement operation on Park Street. No violations observed.
- Officers conducted a directed patrol on Newton Road due to ongoing construction work.
- A resident on Carver Street contacted BPD to report that she and her dog were attacked by a large dog that was off leash in the neighborhood. The incident was referred to the Brandon Animal Control Officer for investigation.
- Stefan J. Kluckner, 46, of Rutland City was charged with Criminal DLS (Driving with License Suspended). Kluckner was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on 11/20/23 at 11:00 for arraignment.
- A customer at Walgreens on Union Street called to report a cell phone stolen from his car. The responding officer was informed upon arrival that the phone had been located in the car after all.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop on McConnell Road for failure to signal a turn. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for defective taillights. Warning issued.
- Police took a report of cash stolen from a wallet at a residence on Carver Street. Investigation ongoing.
- Property watch conducted at a residence on Carver Street.
- Officers on patrol on Franklin Street observed a suspicious person walking around the area of Greg’s Tires late at night. The officers made contact with the individual, who informed the officers that he was simply taking a nighttime walk. After determining that no criminal activity was afoot, the officers left the scene.
September 27
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for a flashing signal violation. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop at Arnold District Road and Grove Street for an unsecured load. A lawn mower had fallen off the back of a trailer, as witnessed by an officer. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was issued a ticket.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for littering. Warning was issued.
- BPD responded to the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts for a report of an individual on a dirt bike revving the engine. Officers were unable to locate the individual.
September 28
- Vehicle stopped for speeding on Grove Street. Ticket issued.
- Vehicle stop at Arnold District Road and Grove Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- A car was recovered on Kendall Hill Road in the Town of Pittsford that was involved in a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in Brandon the previous week.
- Officers responded to High Pond Road for a threats-and-harassment complaint involving a tenant and landlord. The complainant was given her options regarding having the tenant permanently removed from the premises.
September 29
- Officers responded to a two-vehicle motor-vehicle accident in a parking lot on Park Street. The operator at fault provided the required information for a future insurance claim.
- BPD investigated a potential custodial interference that occurred at Otter Valley Union High School after the school released a child to a parent without verifying information. It was determined that the parent was a legal guardian and no crime had occurred.
- Ride-Along with BPD.
September 30
- Officers attempted to locate a vehicle and its occupants after a complaint of individuals in the car “smoking crack” in the parking lot of Olivia’s Croutons in Forestdale. The caller reported that the car had taken off heading southbound on Forestdale Road. The area was thoroughly checked but the officers were not able to locate the vehicle.
- Officers conducted foot patrol in downtown Brandon.
- Directed patrol along Route 7.
- Traffic stop on Franklin Street for a moving violation. Warning issued.
- Police responded to a report of an arrow being found on complainant’s property on Birch Hill Road. It was determined that the arrow had strayed from an adjacent property where the neighbor was calibrating a crossbow.
- Police attempted to locate a vehicle that had been the subject of multiple calls for erratic driving. Because of call volume, the officers were not able to respond immediately and the car was not located. A Be-on-the-Lookout was passed to Vermont State Police.
- Speed enforcement on Franklin Street. No violations noted.
October 1
- Property watch at a business on Union Street.
- Property watch at Jiffy Mart on McConnell Road.
- Property watch at a business on Conant Square.
- Officers responded to an interior motion alarm activation at Blue Seal on Alta Woods. Responding officers determined that the business was secure, informed the keyholder, and departed the premises.
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for running a red light. Warning issued.
- Traffic patrol on Grove Street and Arnold District Road.
- Vehicle stop for stop-sign violation on Marble Street. Driver given time to fix defective equipment and issued warning for stop sign.
- BPD responded to Triangle Circle for a report of a neighbor blowing leaves onto complainant’s lawn, resulting in an argument. BPD had responded to this residence in September for a similar complaint. Trespass notices were issued at that time and both parties were informed of their legal options.
- BPD responded to Hannaford Supermarket for a report of shoplifting. Upon investigation, Steven Morris, 39, was cited to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer for the charge of Retail Theft.
- BPD assisted Vermont State Police-Rutland in located a person of interest for an investigation they were conducting. The man was located at a residence on Franklin Street.
- BPD assisted Brandon Fire Department on Long Swamp Road with a report of smoke and a possible electrical fire inside of the residence.
- BPD received a 911 call from a resident on Wyman Road advising that a man had just left the residence intoxicated, yelling at the caller, and then drove off in his vehicle. Officers intercepted the vehicle on McConnell Road and screened the driver for impairment. As a result of the investigation, Anthony Strange, 57, of Pittsford was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court-Criminal Division on 10/16/23 at 10 a.m. for arraignment.