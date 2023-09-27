Our Creative Kids: Zavier Rem

STUDENT: Zavier Rem GRADE: 1

SCHOOL: Neshobe

TITLE: Untitled

MEDIUM: Tempera paint, ink, and colored pencil on paper

TEACHER: John Brodowski

STATEMENT FROM ZAVIER:

The person in this picture was going on a walk and they found a cat. They were walking more and they found a dragon. On their way back they found an “x” mark. Under the “x” there is treasure.

STATEMENT FROM MR. B:

Every year the first graders do this project, and it is always fun to see what they make. We start by brushing primary-colored tempera paint onto a very wet piece of paper. After the paint dries, we add lines, shapes, and details with ink and colored pencils. Zavier followed these steps to create this amazing and one-of-a-kind picture! Zavier is hard working, creative, and careful with his artwork. We thank him for sharing his creativity with us!