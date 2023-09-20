Point CounterPoint celebrates its 60th anniversary

LEICESTER and SALISBURY—Point CounterPoint, one of the leading chamber music camp programs in the United States and located on the shores of Lake Dunmore, celebrates its 60th anniversary this month with a gift to area residents.

Jenny Beck, Executive Director and owner of Point CounterPoint (PCP), announced that PCP will host an Alumni Chamber Music Concert followed by a post-concert reception on Friday evening, September 29th, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at the Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street.

There is no cost to attend, and the public is very cordially invited to come and hear the performance of talented alumni from Point CounterPoint. PCP has been performing at the Church for more than 40 years. The camp has had more than 10,000 chamber musicians from all over the world who have been part of PCP since it opened its doors in 1963.

Point CounterPoint provides young musicians with the opportunities to grow, learn, and collaborate, providing young musicians with an immersive musical experience, and emphasizing chamber music and ensemble playing.

“We are happy and grateful to celebrate our 60th Anniversary, commemorating six decades of nurturing young musical talents, and the generations of campers and families that have attended, taught and worked at the camp,” said Ms. Beck. “We will be celebrating throughout the weekend with alumni, their friends and family, but we also want to do something special for the region that has been our home for so long. We hope people will come to the event, hear music, share some food, and help us to celebrate this milestone.”

About Point CounterPoint

Point CounterPoint traces its history to 1963, when it was founded by the late Dr. Edwin Finckel, a New Jersey pianist, composer, and teacher. Dr. Finckel’s goal was to create summer musical opportunities for his students. Among these first camper/musicians was his son, David Finckel, now well-known as the former cellist in the Emerson String Quartet, the cellist in the duo of David Finckel and Wu Han, and the Artistic Director of the Chamber Music Society of the Lincoln Center.

The next owners and directors were Emory Fanning, professor of music at Middlebury College, and Diana Fanning, a noted concert pianist, who directed the camp for ten years. Over those years, Point CounterPoint gained international recognition and attracted students from foreign countries including France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, West Africa, Japan, Israel, Switzerland, and Canada.

In 1989, ownership of Point CounterPoint transferred to professional violinist/violist Dr. Paul Roby and pianist Margaret Johnson Roby, along with amateur musicians and family members Nick and Sue Jones.

In 2008, a new era began when Jenny and Steve Beck purchased Point CounterPoint. Under Jenny Beck’s direction and leadership, many new programs appear on their summer calendar. One of them is a one-week camp (called Prelude) which attracts young chamber musicians (ages 8-13) who are looking for a shorter sleep-away camp experience. Early in the fall, there is a 5-day Adult Chamber Music Workshop, providing amateurs the opportunity to play music with new friends in a camp-like environment. In June 2011, Ms. Beck launched New Music On The Point (NMOP). NMOP’s focus is emerging, young musicians ages 18 and older who are interested in new chamber music. At this innovative program, young composers, instrumentalists, and vocalists workshop and perform the newest of new chamber music.

Point CounterPoint is known for its supportive and collaborative atmosphere. Young musicians learn and grow in a vibrant community of peers who share a passion for music. At PCP, students have the opportunity to receive intensive training and guidance from world-renown professional musicians balanced with a traditional camp experience. Various programs include chamber music ensembles, music theory, private lessons and more. Students participate in daily rehearsals, masterclasses, and performances, allowing them to enhance their musical skills and develop a deeper understanding of ensemble playing.

To learn more about programs offered, please call (267) 886-5359 or email pointcp@gmail.com. Point CounterPoint is lovcated at 1361 Hooker Road, Leicster, VT.