Obituary: James Holly Sherwin, Jr., 64, of Brandon

JAMES HOLLY SHERWIN JR.

James Holly Sherwin, Jr., age 64 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. He was born in Rutland, VT August 10, 1959, the son of James “Poppy” Sherwin, Sr., and Patricia (Bushey) Sherwin. Jim was a lifelong resident of Brandon and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1977. He had worked at the Vermont Marble Co., Blue Seal Feeds, New England Woodcraft and General Electric. In 1993, he started his own woodworking business, BrenJay Wood products, which he operated until 2022. Besides his love of woodworking, he enjoyed hunting, the Red Sox, football, including the OV Otters and New England Patriots. Above all, he valued his family, loving nothing more than gathering together, especially his children, and sharing a meal and an evening of laughter.

Jim is well known for his unique qualities and interests. He never lost a poker game to Bigfoot, had an impeccable Donald Duck impression, and had a deep love for reading. He shared a passion for motorcycles with his father and siblings, joining them on many rides across Vermont and New England.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathy (Fillioe), whom he married on May 14, 1994 in Leicester, 3 sons and their partners, Rick Poro (Kathryn) of W. Rutland, VT, Brendan Sherwin (Ashley) of Holliston, MA, Adam Sherwin (Lyndsey) of Quakertown, PA, 1 daughter, Jamee Sherwood (Christopher) of Denver, CO, 1 brother, Brian Sherwin (Michelle) of Leicester, 2 sisters, Ida Harrington (Jim) of Leicester, and Phyllis Smith (Ken) of Pittsford. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Coleman, Calvin, and Natalie, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Bruce Sherwin, his closest cousin and friend. Jim was predeceased by his father, mother, sister Deanna Rosenfelder, and brother Charles Sherwin.

The Memorial Service in celebration of his life will be held at the Leicester Church of the Nazarene in Leicester on Sept. 22nd at 11 am. In honor of Jim, casual attire, including OV Football, Patriots or Red Sox are encouraged whenever possible.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to OVAA (Otter Valley Athletic Association) or St. Joseph’s Dwelling Place, 141 Wright Road, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.