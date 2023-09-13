Obituary: Wayne Thomas Howland, 90, Brandon

WAYNE THOMAS HOWLAND

Wayne Thomas Howland passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born June 18, 1933, in Hubbardton, VT, the son of Fred and Catherine (Walsh) Howland.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Sylvia (Philburt) Howland and his children, Brian Howland and Melissa Yolish. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Zoë, Natalie, Zachary, and Benjamin.

Wayne moved to Maple Street in Brandon with his family in 1940, relocating the family farm. After graduating from Brandon High School, he assumed responsibility of the family farm, while also working part-time at the Brandon Post Office. In addition to his full-time work schedule, he became president of the EFA and then president of the Dairyman’s League.

After two decades, Wayne decided to leave farming and pursue a new career in carpentry, working for Leo Miner, Daphne Builders, Rutland Group, and retiring in 2006 from the McKernon Group. Wayne loved to hunt, fish, and custom build furniture in his home woodworking shop. He took great pride in his yard, spending many hours tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sylvia, exploring Alaska, Hawaii, road trips out west, the southern states, and Canada. Wayne always looked forward to his Saturday evenings dining out with his wife at Fire & Ice Restaurant or Rosie’s Restaurant, for their food, atmosphere, and playful banter with owners and waitstaff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church (St. Mary’s) in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the mass, the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion Post #55, for a time of remembrance.

Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Thursday, September 14, from 5 until 7:30 PM.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.