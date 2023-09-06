‘The Local Talent’ rocks out in Red Clover’s beer garden

By GEORGE FJELD

(L TO R): Ethan Nelson, Wendy Fjeld, and Walter Stone, aka The Local Talent, at Green Park in downtown Brandon, where they performed on Saturday. Photo by George Fjeld

BRANDON-Summer arrived and with it a lovely opportunity to get out and enjoy music, friends, and beer. Saturday, September 2nd saw The Local Talent playing 2 sets in the park. A great number of Brandonites were out as well as some from away. One visitor was heard to say, “I want to move to Brandon, every time I come here, there’s something great going on.” Wendy Fjeld played with her son-in-law Ethan Nelson and local Walter Stone, to the great enjoyment of the crowd. Wendy drew a large Fjeld Family contingent with 26 members present, including the matriarch, Lois Fjeld Torrey. Red Clover’s beer and cider flowed freely and the kids had a grand time playing.