Plan for tree planting should help Brandon with climate change

Your trusty tree warden has submitted a draft Shade Tree Preservation Plan to the Town Manager and Selectboard for consideration. If passed, this plan will provide a framework for managing Brandon’s Tree canopy.

In addition to, or part of, the shade tree preservation plan, Brandon should develop a set of criteria to help both the Highway Department and property owners to plant trees such that the canopy is able to thrive in a changing climate, so that the trees are planted in a “row,” or placed to give a general appearance of “planned.”

There is no question that when a property owner plants a tree on their own property, they can plant what and where they want. The following is going to be appended to the Shade Tree Preservation Plan. It will, hopefully, be required for town-planted trees and voluntary for property owners. The goal in this protocol is to plant trees so that the canopy remains as full as possible from year to year and the trees are more likely able to survive whatever nature throws our way.

BRANDON SHADE TREE PLANTING PROTOCOL

Selection

Trees selected for planting in Brandon should be selected from those suitable for one or two hardiness zones warmer than Brandon’s then-current climate.

In addition to aesthetics, trees should be selected to be suitable for their intended locations. Select for:

Salt tolerance, Traffic and air pollution tolerant, Growth pattern compatible with overhead structures located at the planting site. Appropriate shade tolerance Site drainage conditions Available soil volume (roots need soil. Construction debris and concrete don’t count). Soil pH Sun requirements

Planting

To the extent possible, trees shall be planted co-linear with trees in the vicinity of the planting location.

Mulching

Trees shall be mulched to a depth of 2” except within a 4” diameter from the trunk, where no mulch shall be placed. “Volcano mulching”, or the mounding of mulch against the tree, shall not be utilized.

Pruning

New trees will generally require structural pruning at about 3 years.

As usual, your comments are welcome,

Neil Silins

Brandon Tree Warden

brandontreewarden@gmail.com