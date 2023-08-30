RNESU honors local faculty and staff members

BACK ROW (LEFT to Right): Emilee Sweatt, Jed Pauls, Nate Traynor, Jill Doody, Christine Landon. Front Row (Left to Right): Sarah Gallagher, Christine Roberts, Sue Dier, Jamie DesForges, Laura King. Not Pictured: Joe Boucher, Char Wessing.

Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union is excited to announce our celebration of contribution honorees. These are the staff members who have made outstanding contributions and have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence. The 2022-2023 school year honorees include:

Distinguished Licensed Professionals:

Sarah Gallagher – Middle School Math Teacher – Barstow Memorial School

Jed Pauls – School Guidance Counselor – Lothrop School

Sue Dier – Kindergarten Teacher – Neshobe School

Christine Landon – PE Teacher – Otter Creek Academy

Christine Roberts – Community Based Learning Teacher – Otter Valley Union Middle and High School

Laura King – Instructional Coach – RNESU

Nate Traynor – Special Services Teacher

Outstanding Support Staff:

Joe Boucher – Head Custodian – Barstow Memorial School

Emilee Sweatt – Student Support Professional – Lothrop School

Jamie DesForges – Student Support Professional – Neshobe School

Jill Doody – Paraprofessional – Otter Creek Academy

Char Wessing – MS/HS Registrar – Otter Valley Union Middle and High School

In addition to the above honors, Jed Pauls and Sarah Gallagher were chosen for the 2023 UVM Teacher of the Year award.

Superintendent of Schools, Kristin Hubert said:

“RNESU is dedicated to the development of character, competence, creativity and community and we have a faculty and staff that embody these qualities on a daily basis. Although it is never easy to celebrate only a few individuals, this year’s recipients are extremely deserving of the recognition. It is my distinct honor and privilege to call them colleagues and members of the RNESU professional community serving our schools, its students, and families.”

For more information about the honorees and the awards they received, please contact Kristin Huber, khubert@rnesu.org, (802)247-5757.