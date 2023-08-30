Otter Valley 50th reunion, class of ’73 going strong

By GEORGE FJELD and DEB MINER

1973 OV GRADS attending the reunion on Saturday pictured here are: Front left to right: Carmen Quesnel Cram, Charlene Gallipo Bryant, Karen Stanton, Jeanne Terwilliger LaRock, Melanie Pond Greeno, Valarie Pond Stewart, Deb Slater Miner, Bob Read, Ed Solo- mon. Middle: Debbie Kimball Roberts, Cathy Kallen Lajoice, Rick Roberts, Claire LaPorte Pate, Rodney Luther, Jean Bertrand, Paula Sanders Flannery, Wayne Rowe, George Fjeld, Charlie McMaster. Back: Judy Platt Kilpeck, Bernie Cram, Ray Reed, Shane Thornton, Dave Johnson, Mike Carr, Gary Rowe and Jerry Foley. (missing: Becky Ryan) Photo by Carol Fjeld

GOSHEN-The legendary Otter Valley Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th reunion this past weekend at Camp Thorpe in Goshen. This independent and adventurous class was the first to receive permission to leave the comforts of the Otter Valley gym and travel to the Bardwell

Hotel for their Junior Prom in 1972 (charging $8.00 per couple for dinner and music!). Now they’ve held a class reunion every five years, starting with their 10th year. Spearheaded by dedicated organizers Deb Miner, Claire Pate, Melanie Greeno, and Charlene Bryant, there was breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Friday evening to Sunday noon, highlighted by a prime rib dinner catered by Tracy and Harriet Wyman!

Arriving on Friday afternoon, classmates gathered to chat, socialize, and reminisce. With typical class spirit, they remembered their 27 classmates who have passed. The rain didn’t hinder this group, as many spent the weekend relaxing and visiting with others in the pavilion by the fireplace or dining hall, catching up on each other’s lives. Saturday night featured Live DJ Jam Man Entertainment spinning tunes into the wee hours, (well, okay, 11pm) but it was the 50th! Several classmates spent the nights in rustic cabins or personal campers at Camp Thorpe overlooking the beautiful Green Mountains. Prior reunions were held at Antonio’s Restaurant and Black Jack’s Tavern aka Sweet Apples, Patricia’s, Sully’s, and presently, The River Pub (1983); Neshobe Sportsman Club (1988 and 2008); The Palms Restaurant (1993); The Neshobe Golf Course (1998 and 2018); Lagasse’s Restaurant & Cottages (2003); aboard the Spirit of the Ethan Allen III on Lake Champlain (2013).