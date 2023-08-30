Brandon Police Report: Hey, Wile E. Coyote, that’s not dynamite, it’s just a flare

August 21
- Police recovered a series of blank inspection stickers. Investigation ongoing.
- A mental-health caregiver on Church Street called the Brandon Police Department (BPD) demanding that an officer transport a client who would not listen to her family’s residence in Fair Haven. BPD advised the caller that the department was unable to accommodate such courtesy rides but provided alternative options.
- Officers responded to East Prospect Street and River Street for a “construction-type” noise complaint. The source of the noise was located and the officers addressed the issue with the complainant’s neighbor.
- Vehicle stop for speeding on Franklin Street. Warning issued to operator.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for failure to maintain travel lane. Warning issued.
August 22
- An officer assisted a woman with changing her flat tire on Grove Street.
- Vehicle stop for speeding on Grove Street. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop for speeding on Champlain Street. Warning issued.
- Officers attempted to service a notice of hearing to a residence on Fox Road. The intended subject of the notice was discovered to be out of town and service was unable to be made.
- Vehicle stop on Pearl Street for failure to maintain lane. Warning issued.
- BPD responded to Fox Road for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers were unable to located the vehicle upon arrival.
- Bradley Bosley, 42, of Richford, VT was arrested for DUI and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License after being stopped for erratic operation on Franklin Street. Bosley was released on a citation to appear before Rutland Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 5, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. for arraignment.
August 23
- An officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had fled the scene of a crash on West Seminary Street. The victim did not witness the crash, as the incident happened in a parking lot. The victim made an accusation against another individual but that other individual’s car, upon inspection, did not display any damage consistent with the crash.
- Vehicle stop at Champlain Street and Grove Street for a stop-sign violation. Warning issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. Ticket issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for cell-phone use while driving. Warning issued.
- Officers responded to Barlow Street for a violent juvenile who was acting out toward others in the home. Officers walked the juvenile and parents through some steps to manage the anger issue, at which point the juvenile calmed down and was subsequently offered advice on managing anger in the future.
- Officers attempted to locate multiple vehicles backfiring in downtown Brandon. The vehicles in question were gone upon the arrival of the officers.
- Vehicle stop on Franklin Street for failure to maintain lane. Warning issued for lane violation and for failure to display plates.
- Vehicle stop at the intersection of Pearl and Bridge Streets for defective equipment. Ticket issued.
August 24
- Officer responded to report of domestic violence on East Prospect Street between a man and a woman. James Wiley, 39, was arrested for Domestic Assault. Mr. Wiley was processed at BPD and released on court conditions. He was issued a citation to appear before the Rutland Superior Court-Criminal Division at 12:30 p.m. on August 25, 2023 for arraignment.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. A VCVC was issued.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. Warning issued.
- Officers assisted the Douglas PD in Massachusetts by clarifying a firearms transaction that had been made at a local (Brandon) gun shop involving a party from their jurisdiction who had had a restraining order issued against him to relinquish his firearms.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for failure to display plates. Warning issued.
August 25
- Speed enforcement on Union Street.
- Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Fox Road between a man and a woman. The dispute was determined not to be criminal in nature.
- Property check at Brandon Discount Liquor on Conant Square.
August 26
- Vehicle stop on Park Street for stop-sign violation. Warning issued.
- BPD responded to location of a runaway juvenile who had been found by good Samaritans in Brandon. Juvenile was reunited with her mother without further incident.
- BPD responded to an alarm at a business on Conant Square. No suspicious activity was observed.
- Officers responded to reports of sticks of dynamite being offered for free at the intersection of McConnell Road and Franklin Street. Officers determined that the sticks were in fact expired road flares and disposed of them.
- Officers conducted speed enforcement on Union Street.
- Mother of a child reported that another child had harassed her son by swearing at him and “giving him the finger” while out walking near the intersection of Church and Rossiter Streets.
- Property check at Mallory’s Automotive on Forest Dale Road.
- Property check at Jiffy Mart on Grove Street.
- BPD responded to report from Brandon Fire Dept of a male in a stationary car in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of West Seminary and Center Streets in downtown Brandon. Upon investigation, Ralph Schneider, 62, of Mendon, VT was arrested for DUI-Alcohol.
August 27
- BPD conducted directed patrol on Franklin Street.
- BPD received complaint from a man about his neighbor’s dog. Case was referred to the Brandon Animal Control Officer.
- Officer found a wallet in the vicinity of Park Village. If you are missing a wallet, please contact BPD to confirm ownership.
- Vehicle stop at Grove Street and Farr Way for failure to maintain lane. Warning issued.
- Traffic stop at McConnell and Birch Hill Road for reckless driving. Operator issued ticket for driving with a suspended license and failure to use safety seats for children in the vehicle.
- BPD assisted Brandon Area Rescue at a residence on High Pond Road for a man complaining of difficulty breathing. The man was transported to the hospital without incident.
- Complaint made of a truck doing burnouts on Park Street that almost ran a citizen off the road. The area was checked but the vehicle was not located.
- Vehicle stop on Grove Street for speeding. Warning issued.