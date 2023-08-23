Pittsford Day shines in Vermont’s ‘Sunshine Village’

BY LISA WOLCOTT

YOUNG AND OLD came out to celebrate Pittsford on Pittsford Day at the Pittsford Rec Cen- ter. Vendors, activities, music, and food kept everyone entertained and happy. Here, kids test their balancing skills on the logroll.

PITTSFORD—It was chilly and overcast, but people still came out to celebrate the ‘Sunshine Village’ on Pittsford Day last Saturday.

There were multiple activities for young and old alike: log rolling, mini golf, bounce house, a magic show, a driving simulator, and even a frying-pan throwing contest.

Music was provided by Resolution Band and Satin and Steel.

Pittsford First Response were on hand to offer up fried dough and French fries. The Pittsford Fire Department was also there to show off its amazing Boo Mobile and remind folks that it will be running its famous Haunted House for the 40th year this fall (October 20, 21, 27, 28).

Liz Alvarado, who is taking over for Jen Popp as Pittsford’s Recreation and Economic Development Director, said she’s excited to plan activities for everyone in the community, especially for children and seniors, and to maintain the town’s fantastic trail system.

“We like Pittsford largely because of the relationships we have made with our neighbors, the joy being outdoors brings, and the simple lifestyle,” said Pittsford resident Yancy Hammond-Graf.

It’s a sentiment a lot of people in town share.