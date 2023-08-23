‘For the Luv of Dogs’ car show raised funds for Rutland Humane Society

BY NATE MCKAY

TRACEE POCKETT WITH her ’73 Bug.

BRANDON—Thanks to the amazing efforts of Colleen Wright, Brandon kicked off its first annual car show!

On Saturday afternoon, under threatening skies, the first “For the Luv of Dogs” car show was held at Estabrook field in Brandon as a fundraiser for the Rutland County Humane Society. This wonderful event raised approximately $1,200 for the pets in need. Almost 50 cars and trucks of various vintages and makes made their way to the show field. While old friends gathered near their vehicles and reminisced about old times, new friendships were made while comparing vehicles and experiences. The Brandon Fire Department barbecue sold grilled foods, fries, and cold drinks. The DJ played tunes and karaoke, and took requests. Vendors sold their snacks and wares, and people enjoyed their time at the show. The trophies that were awarded at 4:30 were met with great anticipation.

SHAWN KETCHAM WITH his 2019 Mustang

Some of the entrants included:

‘31 Ford Roadster, ‘29 Ford A truck, & ‘29 Ford AA truck, owned by Steve Dombrowski

‘37 Chevy Coupe, owned by Roger Mitchell (voted Best Hot Rod)

‘82 Ford Mustang GT 5.0, owned by Steve Baccei

‘59 Ford Edsel, owned by Craig Pickett

‘19 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible, owned by Shaun Ketcham

‘65 GT 350, owned by Nate McKay

‘73 VW Bug, owned by Tracee Pockett

‘36 Ford truck model 51, owned by Nancy Jones

‘68 Dodge Coronet/73 Ford Mach 1 mustang, owned by Kevin Birchmore

‘70 Chevy Nova, owned by David Anthony

‘66 Chevy II SS, owned byDennis Barttell

‘36 Dodge Custom, owned by Charlie Nassau (voted Fan’s Choice)

‘59 Chevy El Camino /custom built motorcycle (voted Best Motorcycle), owned by Jason Marechaux

‘36 Chevy pickup, owned by John Weiner

‘17 Subaru WRX, owned by Kendrick Evans

‘54 Corvette, owned by Nate Natoli

‘77 Ford F150, owned by Clinton Snyder (voted Best Truck)

‘35 Hudson Terraplane, owned by Allen Ladd

‘64 Buick Riviera, owned by Vinny Messina

‘68 GMC C1500/64 Chevy Impala, owned by Jon and Rob Deering

STEVE BACCEI WITH his ’82 Ford Mustang 6t

Colleen Wright and Bill Moore credit the success of this first show to the help of many volunteers and thank all the participants and fans for showing up.

The money went to a good cause and brought our community out for another day of fun in Brandon. Be sure to spread the word and keep an eye out for next year’s show, it promises to be even bigger and better.