At Devil’s Bowl, Hanson, English, Barrows and more nab wins

TANNER SIEMONS WON his first race since 2021.

WEST HAVEN – Josh Masterson and Tanner Siemons headlined a long list of winners Sunday night at New England’s Fastest Dirt Track. The 14th event of the 2023 schedule was a massive card of racing that sported double features in every division besides the Mini Stocks, plus two Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified features that brought back great memories from Devil’s Bowl’s nearly 60-year history.

David Boisclair and Anthony Warren led the 30-car field to green in the first of two Sunoco Modified feature events. While Boisclair led the early going, 14th place starter Josh Masterson slowly worked through the field, using a pair of mid-race cautions to propel himself to victory lane. Masterson became the first repeat winner in the ultra-competitive class in 2023. Walter Hammond, Jr, Brent Warren, Marty Kelly, III and Frank Hoard, III completed the top five. The second feature saw Orford, Nh.’s Tanner Siemons check-in to the winners’ circle for the first time since 2021. Siemons was followed by Warren, Hammond, Jr, Quenneville and Justin Comes.

The first O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman feature was won by Steve Miller of Vergennes. Miller charged from 6thplace to his first win at ‘The Bowl’ this season over Justin Lilly, early leader Fred Little, points leader Randy Ryan and William Lussier, Jr. In the second feature, Gary English, Jr scored the win over Little, Alex Layn, Lussier, Jr and A.J. Munger.

Eric Shaw scored his first career win in the Novice division, using the top groove to power off the outside of the front row and scooting out to a comfortable lead. A series of late cautions forced Shaw to hold off a rim-riding Matt Wade, who was tailed at the line by Tyler Travis, Russ Farr and Ed Bell. Bell completed the night with a win in the second feature over Adam LaFountain, Bobbi Hults, Randy Edson and Wade.

Ray Hanson won the first Friend Construction Mini Sprint feature over Logan Denis, Roger LaDuc, Kevin Smith and John Smith. Then in the second feature, Kevin Smith went from 5th to 1st to claim the win over John Smith, Denis, Gage Provencher and Hanson.

In full-fendered racing, Jake Barrows captured his second win of 2023 in the 15-lap Mini Stock race in impressive fashion, climbing from 14th starting spot to secure the win. Griff Mahoney was 2nd followed by Jakobee Alger, Craig Kirby and Brian Blake. The new, 9th State Crown Vic division enjoyed two 10-lap feature events. The first of which was won by Norm Morill over Rob Steele, Chad Merill, Jackson Ducharme and newcomer Elisabeth Dupont. Steeled commanded the second feature, starting 3rd and passing Morill and Ducharme on his way to another victory in the class’ first season. Morill was runner-up and Ducharme was 3rd.

The Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series ran two, 20-lap features with five different divisions racing together. Jack Miller captured the Modified feature, which ran simultaneously with the Sportsman and Late Models, won by Merv Blackwell and Matt Mosher, respectively. The Mystique and Antique features were won by Carl Cram and Don Briggs.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is back for with a “Win and You’re In” Vermont 200 qualifier draw-race Saturday, August 26th, as Stove Depot presents a regular show for all other classes plus a 50-lap Five Star Roofing Enduro.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vt. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway, and on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.