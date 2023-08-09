National Bank of Middlebury settles into Brandon home

By STEVEN JUPITER

(L TO R) Caroline Carpenter, Bernie Carr, Geoff Watson, and Bill Moore cut the ceremonial ribbon at the new location of the National Bank of Middlebury in Brandon. Photo by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON—The National Bank of Middlebury (NBM) officially cut the ribbon on its new location at 6 Park Street in downtown Brandon on Wednesday, August 2, after a months-long renovation of the historic mid-1800s brick edifice known as “the Photographer’s Building.”

“We wanted to be in the heart of the community,” said Caroline Carpenter, President of NBM. “We want to be part of a thriving downtown, showing support for Brandon. We’re here to be in the community.”

And the new space was designed to enhance that sense of community: the tellers are right by the entrance, no longer separated from their customers by heavy counters and Plexiglas; the main waiting area can be accessed after business hours for use as a meeting space for community organizations and groups (all the most sensitive areas of the bank can be sealed off); and the Brandon Museum helped design a “history wall” that tells the story of the early years of Brandon with images from the Museum’s collection.

Speaking of the new “teller pod,” NBM Teller Carolyn Bearor said, “We love it. We’re not enclosed. People see us. Customers are chattier.”

A conference room features striking black-and-white photographs by accomplished local photographers Don Ross and Caleb Kenna, as well as charming photos by bank employees. The display of photographs in this room is quite intentional, as there’s also a wall plaque that explains the building’s history as a hub for photography studios in Brandon from the mid-1800s onward.

“We returned the building to its roots,” said Jamie McKenna, NBM’s Chief Project Officer. “Our goal was not to cover up the historic aspects. We were hoping to expose more of the brick walls, but the brickwork wasn’t in great condition.”

Though only two small areas of brick are exposed in two alcoves in the seating area, the wood floors, now painted a dull blue, are still original.

Jason Wisell was the Superintendent from Naylor & Breen Builders of Brandon, who were the general contractors on the project. According to Wisell, the post-and-beam frame had serious structural issues that needed to be addressed.

“Some of the posts had been cut in previous alterations,” he said.

“We had to reinforce the second floor,” added McKenna. “The project was really a matter of time and money.” The entire project took about six months, from January to June of 2023. And though no one could, or would, provide a specific figure, the cost of the renovation was significant and borne by NBM, even though the bank is only renting the space.

“The issues were typical for an old building,” said Scott Durkee, Project Manager for Naylor & Breen. “The task was bringing everything to modern.”



THE CREW OF the National Bank of Middlebury pose behind the open “tellers pod” in the new location in Brandon. Photo by Steven Jupiter

Geoff Watson, the Community Office Manager for NBM Brandon, took the floor and spoke about Brandon’s sense of community.

“It’s a very exciting time in Brandon,” said Watson. “So many amazing projects. And the one thing that ties it all together is the sense of community. I moved here 2.5 years ago, and I felt welcomed from day one.”

“I can tell firsthand that the dedication NBM has to its communities is profound,” Watson added. Watson also showed off all the features of the new community space—its own entrance, a computer and monitor—all of which will be available to approved group for meetings after hours and on weekends. Interested groups can email brandoncommunityspace@nbmvt.com to inquire about availability.

The large open seating area also allows the bank’s employees to sit with customers in a way that was not possible at the bank’s previous location in the Ayrshire Cattle Breeders Association building, just a stone’s throw from the new location across Central Park.

“That building always felt more like an office than a retail storefront,” said Caroline Carpenter.

“This space makes us accessible,” said Watson. “We can open an account sitting on the couch. We’re all on laptops now that we can move from our desks.”

“It allows us to bank the way the customer wants to bank,” added Kylie Felion, VP, Branch Operations Manager.

Jamie McKenna followed Mr. Watson and thanked Naylor & Breen and Vermont Integrated Architects of Middlebury, who designed the space. McKenna also thanked Bernie Carr, the Executive Director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, and Bill Moore, Brandon’s Deputy Town Manager and Economic Development Officer.

“It’s great to have National Bank of Middlebury in the heart of our downtown,” said Carr. “Like so many of our businesses, they’re a community driven organization and we’re excited to have their location renovated and looking so wonderful. It’s the final piece in our Segment 6 revitalization.”

Moore noted that NBM received tax credits to help ease the financial burden of renovating an historic building. And he praised the NBM team: “Throughout the development of this project, Jamie McKenna, Geoff Watson, and Catherine Wall always checked in to ask, ‘What does Brandon need?’ and responded accordingly by incorporating that into their design.”



A VIEW OF the “History Wall” inside the new National Bank of Middlebury. Photo by Steven Jupiter

Mr. Watson ushered everyone outside, where Ms. Carpenter, Mr. Carr, and Mr. Moore stretched a large red ribbon across the front doors and he attempted to cut it with a pair of red-handled oversized scissors (the attempt failed and he had to bust out a pair of regular utility scissors to complete the job).

As the two ends of the cut ribbon fluttered in midair, 6 Park Street took on a new life. Once home to photography studios and, more recently, Brown’s of Brandon gift shop, it is now the National Bank of Middlebury for the current generation of Brandonites.

“Small towns with main streets keep downtowns as vital as possible,” said Caroline Carpenter. “We’re here to be in the community. We want you to know your banker by name.”