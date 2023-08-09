Meet the new owner of The Inn on Park Street

By GEORGE FJELD

BARBARA SCRIBNER, NEW owner of the Inn of Park Street, poses in front of the 1860’s house she recently purchased from Judy Bunde. Barbara and her husband, Scott, moved to Brandon from Florida to pursue her dream of running a Bed & Breakfast. Photo by Steven Jupiter

BRANDON–Barbara Scribner is living her dream of owning a Bed & Breakfast. After 30 years of visiting B&Bs with her husband, Scott, she bought the inn from Judy Bunde and has settled in Brandon. As a new innkeeper, Barbara admits she has much to learn. After moving from Tampa, Florida, she admits, “I’m a little nervous about the winter. But summer can’t be beaten!”

Why Brandon? Barbara points to its great location: many things to do within an hour’s drive. Hiking and biking are right out the door, with many ski areas and lakes nearby. It’s so close to nature and the VIEWS! It’s a great place to wind down and relax. Brandon’s art community is another attraction, from the Brandon Artists Guild to the semi-annual Open Studio. She hopes her guests will enjoy the town activities, parade, and music events as she has done since her move last spring.

Scribner is looking forward to sharing these environs and hanging out with her guests, especially on the inn’s front porch. She notes Brandon’s friendly atmosphere when passersby stop to chat with her guests. “I really appreciate the reception I’ve received in town,” she said.

The inn has 6 comfortable rooms with a maximum of 2 guests each. Rooms are themed–lighthouses and trees, for example–and each has a private sitting area. There are also shared spaces inside and outside the inn. Self-service coffee is available on each floor as well as a communal refrigerator. The living room, full of leather couches, has a big-screen TV and a billiard table. Many of the walls are covered with the couple’s extensive art collection including a few of Scott’s originals.

On the breakfast side of the B&B, there is a 2-course meal. Starting with yogurt and fruit or a muffin and progressing to a quiche or casserole, the meal will be sure to fill the belly of any guest. And don’t miss the maple bacon! Barbara will also be serving late-afternoon or after-dinner desserts such as magic cookie bars or peach pudding.

Scribner is a big sports fan! While she loves her Tampa teams, the Buccaneers (football), Rays (baseball), and Lightning (hockey), she’s looking forward to adopting a New England team or two. Don’t be surprised if you hear a hoot or holler erupting from the Inn come game time.