HOPE food truck returning to Shoreham

The HOPE Food Truck is returning to Shoreham to bring free food to low-income people in our area! On Thursday, August 17 between 2 and 3 PM, the HOPE Food Truck will be in the parking lot of the Shoreham Congregational Church to offer free non-perishable items as well as available fresh produce on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies from all major food groups will be available. If you have a neighbor who is unable to come during this time, you may pick up food for them. HOPE is trying to help people get enough food during these trying times. Please bring your own bags.

