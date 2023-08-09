Beer garden at Green Park brings the town together

By GEORGE FJELD

DAVID ROBERTS AND Steven Jupiter of Brandon hanging out and feeling groovy.

BRANDON–On a fabulous August day, the Red Clover Ale Company hosted a beer garden in Green Park in downtown Brandon. The weather was described as “perfect” and “exceptional,” as well as “clothing optional,” meaning any clothing other than your winter parka was appropriate. All ages were represented, and many families with young children were present. Chatting, listening, dancing, and just hanging out were the order of the day.

Music was provided by The Yurtbags, Rob and Jim McCuen’s latest band iteration. Monique Monette provided lead vocals belting out Janis Joplin songs among others. They’re accompanied by Matt Davis on drums and Kenny Cifone tickling the ivories. Electrified, they provided a plethora of great tunes from bands such as The Grateful Dead, The Police, and Led Zeppelin.

Of course, the beer and cider were furnished by RCAC’s trio of Peter Brooks, Andy Gates, and Riker Wikoff. Patrons availed themselves of the quaffable brews, necessitating more than one trip across the street to get another keg. This brewery continues to produce great drinkable ales and lagers, with new brews showing up weekly.