The decor dilemma of deciding your style

By JANET MONDLAK

BRANDON—You may not know it, but you most likely have a “style.” I’m not talking about your clothes, although they could be reflective of it, but rather how you decorate your home and what kind of aesthetic you are drawn to. When looking at furniture or home décor, some folks like a consistent look throughout, while others will think about just keeping a room in one theme. And many people just like what they like and do not think about how it fits in the greater picture. When a customer at our shop in downtown Brandon, Across the Street, is looking for a piece of furniture or a decorator piece, I usually ask, “What’s your style?”

When thinking about decorating style, if you are going for a specific look, you need to remember lighting, floor coverings, accent pieces like pillows and table runners, kitchenware, and wall art. If you are moving to a new place, you might need a different look. Grandma’s Victorian furniture might not look great in a 1970s ranch. And the pieces you might have bought or inherited that fit in an old farmhouse might not be compatible with a contemporary setting.

I thought it would be a good use of space to describe some styles that you may have heard about but don’t exactly know what they look like or what they are.

Victorian furniture refers to the style of antique furniture that was made during the reign of Queen Victoria (1837 – 1901). Think jewel tones, dark wood, and opulence. Walk into any Victorian space and you’re likely to see heavy draperies, plush fabrics, and lots of ornate décor, like candelabras, chandeliers, and fine art. Fainting couches come to mind!

ART DECO WAS a popular style in the 1920s, 30s, and 40s. This desk exhibits many of the style’s trademark characteristics.

Americana décor is usually less about furniture and more about accessories. Think patriotic – lots of red, white and blue and also stars and stripes. You could carry the style in wall art, table settings, pillows, and rugs. Hang the flag. Show off Uncle Sam. The theme is what carries the room.

Primitive or farmhouse styling can be similar to each other. Earthier colors and a darker overall aesthetic. Think rustic, antiques, dark wooden finishes, cast iron, and burnished metals. Farmhouse design prioritizes function over form. Primitive furnishings are simple, and the focus is on setting a home up for ease of use, comfort, and organization over style. These are often mixed.

Art Deco reached the height of its popularity in the 1920s, 30s, and 40s and the style still brings in glamour, luxury, and order with symmetrical designs in exuberant shapes. Think bold geometric forms, sleek figures, chrome and metallic finishes, and rounded edges. Perfect Art Deco architectural examples include the Empire State and the Chrysler Buildings in New York City.



THIS UNCLE SAM was carved in wood and is typical of Amer- icana décor.

Mid-Century Modern is very popular right now. Also referred to as midmod or MCM, the style flourished during the mid-20th century (1940-70s) when newly affluent post-War families began expanding into America’s suburbs. Midcentury homes are characterized by décor with minimal fuss and ornamentation. Although brown, gray, and white tones are a big part of the MCM style, colorful accents in tones of orange, mustard yellow, red, and shades of green are equally as important. Folks who held on to the hi-fi console table that might have been in their home in the 1960s could potentially sell it today for a small fortune.

Retro interior design is closely aligned with the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and it embraces a kaleidoscope of contrasting design features, colors, shapes and form. It is whimsical and nostalgic. Think boldness, pop art, and vibrancy. Andy Warhol artwork on the wall!

Boho or Bohemian style is a free-spirited aesthetic that mixes different cultures and artistic expressions into an eclectic style with an emphasis on organic elements and nature. Basic elements of every good boho home are plants, macrame, blankets, string lights, and rugs. Hippies and beatniks got this style covered.

Steampunk is a subculture-inspired design style featuring an eclectic mix of vintage industrial machinery, post-apocalyptic, and Victorian-era elements. Think antiques with a worldly flavor and convertible or refurbished furniture and accessories with a 19th-century mechanical vibe. Perfect for sci-fi lovers.

Shabby Chic is a design style that combines elements of vintage and modern styles to create an elegant yet worn look. This is the style for a country cottage feel. Some folks will actually create their own “shabby chic” furniture by painting an old brown dresser a lighter color and even sometimes sanding it down for the “shabby” part of the look. This decor works well for younger folks starting out on a limited budget.

In the interest of space, I purposefully left out many more styles including colonial, contemporary, coastal, Gothic and minimalism. If you are interested, you can easily look them up and get an idea of what might fit (you can probably figure out minimalism, right? “Not much!”). And then there’s the style that makes no sense but you just like all the individual elements. So, if you want to keep the Victorian fainting couch, steamer trunk, macrame plant hangers and your shabby chic dressers – go ahead. And when someone asks you, “What’s your style?” just answer, “Eclectic.”