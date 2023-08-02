Brandon Library’s fundraiser at Blueberry Hill Inn a triumph

By GEORGE FJELD

(L TO R) Sarah Pattis and Carol Fjeld check out the electric bike that the library is raffling to raise money for its renovation.

GOSHEN–On a perfect summer evening, the Brandon Free Public Library (BFPL)hosted a delightful event on the grounds of Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen. Folks enjoyed fabulous mountain air and great music while devouring delicious pizza. Nestled among the fruit trees and blueberry bushes, people sat in beach chairs and picnic tables eating, conversing, and listening to the great tunes put out by Wendy Fjeld on vocals and guitar, Ethan Nelson on bass, and Walter Stone on drums. They played for two hours to a delighted audience. Folks danced to old favorites and children joined in.

Blueberry Hill staff Nate and Allison, working tirelessly in front of the hot oven, served up the pizzas including peach and basil, pickle and ranch, cheese, and pepperoni. Folks lined up to try the pickle pizza, who knew? A great chewy crust was enjoyed as well as a gluten-free option. The inn also provided beverages and desserts.



(L TO R) Ethan Nelson, Walter Stone, and Wendy Fjeld performed at the Brandon Free Public Library’s fundraiser at Blueberry Hill Inn on Sunday, July 30. The proceeds of the event will go toward the library’s renovation. Photos by George Fjeld

BFPL raised a significant amount of money (approximately $3500) at this event but not all that is needed. It is part of a series of events occurring over the next year designed to highlight our community and give people a chance to contribute to The Great Library Renovation. An E-bike (electric bicycle) raffle is being held and tickets were sold at the event. They can also be purchased at the library’s temporary location in the basement of the Brandon Town Hall.

The next event will be the Summer Garden Tour on Sunday August 6th. This is a rare opportunity to view 10 of Brandon’s unique private gardens. Tickets are available at brandonpubliclibrary.org/library-events/