ARTISTS: 5 & 6 graders

SCHOOL: Otter Creek Academy

MEDIUM: Painted concrete

TEACHER: Matt Aucoin

STATEMENT FROM MR. AUCOIN:

Fifth and Sixth graders from OCA designed, refined, and painted these murals to beautify the cement blocks in the school’s driveway. We worked in groups of three and four.

I’m so proud of how my students worked together on their murals. We used outdoor latex paint.