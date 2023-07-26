Fisher brings ‘Elmo’ tribute to Victory Lane at Devil’s Bowl

MIKE FISHER, OF Castleton, scores his first win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Congrats, Mike! Photo provided

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Mike Fisher waited a long time for his first win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and the payoff was worth it. The Castleton, Vt., driver was the headline-maker at the annual Rutland Regional Medical Center “Hometown Heroes” event, on a night that also saw Kamden Duffy, William Duprey, Pat Miner, John Smith, Adam Mahoney, Ronnie Alger, and Zach Wood visit victory lane.

Fisher started racing in the Sunoco Sportsman Modified division at Devil’s Bowl in 2016 and had some close calls and podium finishes, but he had yet to seal the deal. On Saturday night, Fisher debuted a throwback tribute paint scheme honoring local favorite Eddy “Elmo” Allen’s 1969 Modified racer, changing his design from a red car numbered 77 to Allen’s red, white, and blue No. 33Jr., and he ran off with the first checkered flag of his career.

Fisher took the lead from polesitter Allan Hammond on the third lap and survived three restarts during the 30-lap feature, including the final one with a dozen circuits left. The win keeps Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s new-winner streak intact for 2023 and makes Fisher the 11th different driver to win a Sportsman Modified feature race in as many events. Anthony Warren earned his second podium finish of the season with the runner-up finish, and Marty Kelly III finished third.

David Boisclair had a good drive forward from 12th starting position to take fourth place and Justin Comes chipped into Tim LaDuc’s championship point lead with a fifth-place showing. Hammond held on for sixth place ahead of his brother, Walt Hammond Jr., followed by rookie Evan Roberts, former champion Vince Quenneville, and Kevin Chaffee. It was Chaffee – who started 21st on the grid – who earned the $100 Hard Charger bonus from Elmo’s Pit Stop, provided by the aforementioned Eddy Allen.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division ran a pair of 25-lap features, with the first being a makeup from the Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply Night that was rained out on June 25. Rookie Kamden Duffy brought his second win home to Richmond, N.H., in the opening race. Scott Towslee finished second, while the Ryan cousins ran through the field; Anthony Ryan came from 16th to finish third and Randy Ryan came from 14th to take fourth. Steve Miller rounded out the top five.

In the regularly scheduled, 25-lap Limited Sportsman race for Rutland Regional Medical Center, one of Devil’s Bowl’s all-time feature winners finally got back to victory lane as Hydeville, Vt.’s William Duprey got it done. The four-time champion of the former Super Stock division earned his first open-wheel Modified win and his 53rd overall win at Devil’s Bowl, leading wire-to-wire. Point leader Randy Ryan continued his good night as the runner-up, followed by Gary English and Jason Quenneville, and Miller scored his second fifth-place showing of the night.

Miller’s nephew, Pat Miner, was a first-time winner in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division. The Monkton, Vt., racer took the lead from polesitter Russ Farr on the second lap and sped away for his inaugural win in a 20-lap go. Miner’s victory gives the Novice Sportsman class the same new-winner streak as the top-level Sportsman Modified class, with 11 different winners in 11 races. Point leader Tyler Travis was the runner-up ahead of Bobbi Jo Hults, Randy Edson, and Donald Williams, who started last on the 18-car field.

Poultney, Vt.’s John Smith copped his second Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint win of the year, leading every one of the 15 laps. Teenager Raelin Dunham was second with former champion Ray Hanson third. Chris Lennox and defending champion Logan Denis rounded out the top five finishers.

Whitehall, N.Y.’s Adam Mahoney scored another one for “The Corner” in the 15-lap Mini Stock feature; Mahoney’s official and unofficial teammates including brother Griff, cousin Mark, and fellow racers Brian Blake and Craig Kirby – who historically park together in the back corner of the pit area – have combined to win nine of the season’s 13 races thus far. Jake Barrows had his best run of the year in second place, followed by Jarrod Colburn, Austin McKirryher, and Chase Allen – who came from 17th at the start.

Zach Wood made it back-to-back wins in the 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division. The Georgia, Vt., driver grabbed the early lead from Chad Merrill and was gone in the caution-free, 15-lap race. Rob Steele finished second ahead of J.T. Blanchard – who was acting as a substitute driver for Brett Wood – Norman Morrill, and Jackson Ducharme.

Browns Quarried Slate & Farmstand presents the racing action on Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m., with the annual back-to-school backpack giveaway. All weekly divisions will be in action except for the Crown Vics, and there will be a 50-lap Enduro Series event. Grandstand general admission is $15 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under.

