The Brandon United Methodist Church is having a Fundraising Tag & Bake Sale Saturday August 5th 9 am -1 pm, 1 Franklin Street. Rain or Shine. Donations Welcome.

We will be accepting donations Sunday, July 30th, from 12:30-2 and Tuesday, August 1st, from 12-3. No clothing or upholstered furniture please. Table space available for $20. Mark your calendars and clean out your basements and garages.

The Brandon United Methodist Church is home to the Food Shelf and Friend Zone. For more information or to assist the church in its endeavors to help sustain the marginalized & underserved in our community or to help restore our historic building, please call (802) 247-6524 or contact Pastor John Hardman-Zimmerman (hzfm@hotmail.com) (802) 282-7532 or Vicki Disorda (vqueenoftheearth@gmail.com) (802) 345-4125. Donations may be mailed to Brandon United Methodist Church, PO Box 55, Brandon, VT 05733. All donations specifically for the Food Shelf should be sent to Brandon Emergency Food Shelf, PO Box 345, Brandon, VT 05733. Thank you.