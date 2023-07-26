Brandon Police Report: Handcuff play gone awry? BPD has you covered. No questions asked.

July 17
- Brandon Police Department (BPD) responded to the area of Long Swamp Road for a report of a single-car motor-vehicle crash into a telephone pole with no reported injuries.
- A resident of Brandon called to report that she had fallen victim to a Bitcoin scam that originated in China. The incident was documented for informational purposes and the victim was referred to the Vermont Attorney General’s Fraud Division for further assistance.
- Officers responded to Grove Street for a disturbance. The parties were later separated for the night to avoid further issues.
- Motor-vehicle stop conducted on Franklin Street for speeding. The operator was issued a ticket.
July 18
- Officers conducted a requested property watch on a residence on Wheeler Road.
- BPD responded to Bar Harbor Bank on Park Street for a report of a homeless female sleeping in the lobby area. The woman left prior to the arrival of the responding officers.
- An officer responded to a report of a threatening letter left on the vehicle of a resident on Mulcahy Drive. The contents of the letter were not threatening; however, the ongoing behavior by the writer of the letter is rising to the level of stalking. The officer made contact with the person of interest and warned her that should the harassment continue, she could be arrested for stalking.
- Officers responded to Forest Dale Road for a report of a woman walking on the road with a small dog. Upon making contact with the individual, it was believed that she may be suffering from early dementia. The woman was later returned home to her family safe and sound. Please see the Community Forum section of this week’s Reporter for an announcement of a new program by BPD to help families with members suffering from dementia.
July 19
- BPD received a call about an injured blue heron that was lying in a ditch at the intersection of Country Club Road and Forest Dale Road. The responding officer located the bird, which appeared to have an injured leg, wrapped it in a towel to keep it calm and safe, and transported it back to the police station. The VINS Nature Center was contacted and arrangements were made to have one of their volunteers come to the police department to pick up the bird and to bring it back to their facility for treatment.
- A Brandon resident came into the police station asking for assistance regarding a child custody order involving his ex-girlfriend who resides in Leicester. The male was provided with his options regarding any potential violations and was referred to VSP-New Haven should there be any issues when he tries to pick up his child in Leicester the following day.
- A man and a woman came into the front lobby of the police station requesting assistance with unlocking a handcuff that had been applied too tightly on the woman’s wrist earlier while the two were “playing around.” The on-duty officer was able to get the handcuff unlocked for the individual. No further questions were asked.
- The Addison County Superior Court-Family Division requested assistance from BPD with the service of a Relief from Abuse Extension Order for an individual residing on Wheeler Road. The court later advised that both the plaintiff and defendant were in court earlier and were advised of the new court date, so the extension no longer needed to be served.
- An officer took a report of a car break-in on Mount Pleasant Drive.
- BPD received a walk-in complaint regarding a license plate that was found on Union Street.
- Officers responded to North Street for a report of people setting off fireworks. After patrolling the area, no noise or fireworks were detetected.
July 20
- Police responded to a two-car crash near the bridge on Town Farm Road.
- Officers received a traffic complaint in the area of Wood Lane but the vehicle was not located.
- Motor-vehicle stop was conducted on a vehicle for passing unsafely on Franklin Street. The operator was issued a warning for passing on the left.
- Traffic stop on Grove Street for defective equipment. Warning issued.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop on Franklin Street for window tint. Warning issued.
July 21
- Officers responded to Neshobe Elementary for an alarm. Investigation revealed the alarm to be accidental.
- BPD responded to Mulcahy Drive for a report of a car that had all four of its tires slashed. Incident under investigation.
- Officers patrolled the area of Conant Square and Grove Street in an attempt to locate a vehicle impeding the flow of traffic while driving on the roadway missing a tire. The vehicle was found to be grounded at a local body shop and was not impeding the flow of traffic.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop for a defective tail light on Grove Street. Warning issued.
July 22
- Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Forest Dale and North Street for following too close. Warning issued.
- BPD responded to a domestic disturbance on Grove Street. Angelo Amoroso, Jr. (34) of Brandon was taken into custody and charged with two misdemeanors: Violation of Conditions of Release and Cruelty to Children by One over 16. Amoroso was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held on $400 bail. He was scheduled to appear before the Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/24/23 at 12:30 pm.
- BPD HEAT Unit conducted speed enforcement on Champlain Street. One operator was stopped for a local speed-limit violation. Warning issued.
- Officers conducted directed patrol in the area of Franklin Street and Park Street. One driver was stopped for a signals violation. Warning issued.
- Officers conducted a motor-vehicle stop for speeding on Champlain Street. Ticked issued for lack of registration.
- Investigation initiated into theft of a drink at Champlain Farms on Grove Street.
- Officers responded to a residence on Carver Street for a report of two individuals that had walked up onto the complainant’s property and were acting suspiciously. When the individuals were discovered by the complainant, they fled into the woods behind the house. Officers were unable to located the individuals.
July 23
- Officers conducted a directed patrol on Carver Street in response to a suspicious activity complaint involving possible theft(s) in the area. No suspicious activity noted.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop on West Seminary Street for failure to stop for flashing signals. A warning was issued for the traffic offense and diversion paperwork was issued for a minor consuming alcohol.
- Officers received a complaint about an individual spraypainting stop signs in the area of McConnell Road. Case under investigation.
- Narcotics paraphernalia were turned into the police department. Area where they were found is outside of Brandon and the matter has been forward to the Vermont State Police.
- Officers responded to the area of Newton Road for a report of a man yelling at a woman to get into his truck. Investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship and the woman had gotten into a disagreement with a family member at a family gathering earlier that day.
- Officers conducted speed enforcement on Grove Street. A vehicle was stopped for speeding (73 mph). Ticket issued.
- Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of Franklin Street and Park Street. Warning issued.
- Officers conducted directed patrols in the areas of Mt. Pleasant Street and Carver Street because of the recent break-ins.