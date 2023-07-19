When is it safe to swim in lakes and rivers again?

DON’T MAKE THE same mistake I did! Steer clear of lakes, rivers, and ponds for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall. The Department of Health also sells home water testing kits. Photo by Sepi Alavi

The Health Department is advising to stay out of rivers and streams until the water is clear and calm and to use extra caution when swimming in lakes and ponds that have been affected by flooding.

Heavy rainfalls can create potentially dangerous conditions in swim holes, streams, rivers, and waterfalls. These conditions of high water or strong undercurrents can linger several days after a storm, so be sure to assess the water depth and flow before swimming or boating.

Generally, you should stay out of any body of water for at least 48 hours following a significant rain event. However, with the recent major flooding, along with several known combined sewer overflows (raw sewage dumped into waterbodies), extra debris, fuel and other chemicals, it will take extra time for waterbodies to recover.

Rivers, ponds, lakes and streams are always susceptible to disease-causing microorganisms and chemicals from stormwater runoff and are especially susceptible after the widespread rainfall and flooding we have seen across the state. Swimming in these waters may result in health effects such as minor skin rashes, sore throats, diarrhea or more serious problems.

Additionally, in the coming days and weeks, watch for cyanobacteria since extra nutrients from the floodwater may cause cyanobacteria blooms.