Obituary: Eugene “Barney” Coursey, 76, of Pittsford

EUGENE COURSEY

Eugene “Barney” Coursey, 76, of Island Falls, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Martha, by his side on June 11, 2023.

Barney was born on May 9, 1947, to Frank Jr. and Doris (Pfenning) of Pittsford, Vermont.

Barney and Marcie were married on May 28, 1983, in York, Maine. They moved up north in 1989, where they opened “Cold Brook Auto Body.” After his retirement, Barney enjoyed the apples of his eye: all seven of his grandchildren. You would often find him court side or on a field watching them play their various sports. He was the best Papa and loved all of his family to the depths of his huge heart.

Barney loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling, gardening, and was the best storyteller around. He never met a person he didn’t know, and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. We will hold these stories dear to our hearts.

Barney is survived by his wife, Martha (Massores), of 40 years. His four children: son, Tracy (David) Coursey, daughters, Vicki (Bill) Hudson, Jennifer (Craig) Hartsgrove, and Janet (Ryan) Vose. His seven grandchildren: Sammantha, Brittney, Paige, Makayla, Hunter, Bailey, and Bryten. His two great-grandchildren: Ari-Anne and Roman. Sisters: Frances Stoddard, Arlene (Bill) Hansberger, and Tammy (John) Crickmore. Many nieces and nephews and a special friend Ted Chastaine of Pittsford, VT.

He was predeceased by both of his parents, and infant daughter, Terry Marie, and a brother Frank III.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 19th at Island Falls Snowmobile Club from 3-7 p.m.