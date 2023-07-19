Government help is available for flood victims

Vermonters Affected by Recent Flooding Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

BURLINGTON, VT – On Friday, July 14, 2023, President Joseph Biden declared a Major Disaster for the state of Vermont as a result of severe storms and flooding occurring on July 7, 2023 and continuing.

Vermont homeowners and renters affected by the recent flooding who live in counties that have recently been designated for Individual Assistance could be eligible for help from FEMA.

This declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.

additional counties may be added at a later date as warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If you are uninsured or underinsured, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is to visit disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish), wherever you access your mobile applications.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, seven days a week, with language translation services available.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

As soon as it is safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from the effects of the event.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and most nonprofits. Similar to FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

Businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and private non-profits can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account at Twitter twitter.com/FEMARegion1 or the Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMARegion1.

For updates on the Vermont response and recovery, follow the Vermont Emergency Management Agency twitter.com/vemvt on Twitter and Facebook facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures. Funding is available in Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties for emergency protective measures.

All counties in the State of Vermont are eligible to apply for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses & Residents of Vermont Affected by Storms & Flooding

WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses and residents in Vermont following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms and flooding that began on July 7.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Vermont small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster in every way possible under President Biden’s disaster declaration for certain affected areas,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

The disaster declaration covers Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties in Vermont, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Franklin, Grand Isle, Orange and Orleans in Vermont; Franklin in Massachusetts; Cheshire, Grafton and Sullivan, in New Hampshire; and Clinton, Essex and Washington in New York.

Disaster survivors should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan. If a survivor does not know how much of their loss will be covered by insurance or other sources, SBA can make a low-interest disaster loan for the total loss up to its loan limits, provided the borrower agrees to use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.

SBA Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) will open on Tuesday, July 18 at 8 a.m., at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce in Berlin, Vt and on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 a.m., at the Engel & Völkers Okemo Building in Ludlow, Vt. SBA Customer Service Representatives at the Center will assist business owners and residents in filling out a disaster loan application, accept documents for existing applications, and provide updates on an application’s status. The center will operate as indicated below until further notice:

Business Recovery Center Washington County

Vermont Chamber of Commerce

751 Granger Road

Berlin, VT 05641

Opening: Tuesday, July 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Recovery Center Windsor County

Engel & Völkers Okemo Building

126 Main Street

Ludlow, VT 05149

Opening: Wednesday. July 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.5 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Building back smarter and stronger can be an effective recovery tool for future disasters. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls, and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

“The opportunity to include measures to help prevent future damage from occurring is a significant benefit of SBA’s disaster loan program,” said SBA Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “I encourage everyone to consult their contractors and emergency management mitigation specialists for ideas and apply for an SBA disaster loan increase for funding.”

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 18016.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at www.disasterassistance.govor download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 12, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 15, 2024.