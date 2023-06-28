The largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in Northern New England is at Hubbardton Battlefield

REENACTORS FROM FAR and wide gather in Hubbardton to commemorate the fateful Battle of Hubbardton. Though the American side lost, they managed to inflict such damage on the British troops that the redcoats chose to retreat to what is now Whitehall, NY. Photo by Steven Jupiter

HUBBARDTON, Vt. – The sights and sounds of the American Revolution will come alive at the Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend in Hubbardton, VT, on July 8 and 9, 2023. This full-scale living history weekend at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site commemorates the Revolutionary War battle fought on July 7, 1777. Hours for the event are Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The public and media are welcome.

British and German troops ran into stubborn American resistance in Hubbardton on July 7, 1777. After hours of intense fighting, Crown forces would win the day, but this contest would ultimately contribute to turning the tide for the Patriot cause. To commemorate this iconic battle, scores of reenactors from around the northeast will set up camps to present this colorful history pageant, the largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in northern New England.

The weekend will offer a chance for visitors to experience a bygone era with hands-on-history activities for all ages and interests. Visitors will be able to walk through the colonial encampment; interact with reenactors illustrating 1777; and observe tactical and artillery demonstrations and camp life. Special activities are offered for children, sutlers—or civilian merchants—provide a colonial shopping experience, and presentations by historians and reenactors will be given throughout the weekend.



THE REENACTMENT COMPRISES not only military maneuvers but also camp life, as reenactors spend the weekend living as soldiers did during the Revolution.

Special to this year’s events, the Division for Historic Preservation and the Vermont State Society Daughters of the American Revolution are dedicating the 250th Patriot marker commemorating our Revolutionary War Patriots. The event commences at 10:30 a.m. The marker honors those who fought to achieve American independence as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Hubbardton Battlefield is honored to be chosen as one of two sites in Vermont for the America 250th Patriot Markers.

For further Hubbardton Battlefield Revolutionary War weekend information and event listings, visit our website and Facebook page at Vermont State Historic Sites.