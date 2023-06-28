Pizza by the Pond is more than dinner, it’s the best of Vermont summer!

By GEORGE FJELD

PATRONS DANCE AFTER a fabulous meal of wood-fired pizza at Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen. Photo by George Fjeld

GOSHEN-Summer is here and with it a unique opportunity to enjoy delicious pizza and live music in the great outdoors. A more idyllic setting would be difficult to imagine, with the pond, setting sun, and glorious blueberry bushes surrounding the venue. Occurring on random Thursdays and Fridays throughout the summer and fall, Blueberry Hill Inn is hosting an all-you-can-eat gourmet pizza buffet and an excellent local music combination up on the side of Romance Mountain in Goshen. This week’s entertainment featured Brisson Boss & Pelletier, a popular Addison county-based trio of veteran musicians who belted out a smorgasbord of originals, Adele tunes, and old dancing favorites to keep the crowd entertained.

New staff Nate and Allison Price delivered a wide and unending variety of handmade vegetarian and meated pizzas with a focus on seasonal and local foods. This past week’s offering included classic cheese and pepperoni. They also offered a VT chorizo and pickled onion, VT chevre (Goshen’s Ice House Farm) with mushrooms and caramelized onions, and a pie with peppers, olives and fresh VT mozzarella, sprinkled with fresh chive flowers.

The Prices moved here from Kentucky, where they owned a small restaurant with a music club downstairs. They’re in their element here making pizzas and listening to music. Nate, chef and butcher, has planned a new menu each month for the bistro dinners. Alison is responsible for the breads and pastries including the pizza dough. According to Innkeeper Shari Brown, future offerings may include roasted zucchini or potatoes, fresh tomatoes, peaches and dates, garlic, and kale to name a few. The Inn will also host brunches that will include wood-fired bagels and have a DJ to provide music.

Brown has engaged the new staff to increase the offerings as the inn emerges after the Covid shutdown. She’s designed this to support local farms and musicians, paying both a reasonable remuneration. “I love to bring the community back together and support the local economy.” This was readily apparent when 50+ attendees enjoyed unending pizza treats and great music.

New to Blueberry Hill is Field Camp at Blueberry Hill. This is an off-the-grid experience! The sites are limited but all feature the great views and mountain air. An unusual offering is the popular Bed in the Shed. This is literally a bed in the shed at the Inn. Not in the Inn!!! You can book through Hip Camp. They offer hot/cold outdoor showers too.

Don’t miss out, check it out! Our summers are beautiful but short and this is one of those experiences that you will remember on a cold February day.