Notes from the pulpit: The importance of rest

By PASTOR JOHN HARDMAN-ZIMMERMAN

R. I. P. We usually associate this acronym with that final “rest” we call death. At that end point, all striving has certainly ceased and we “rest”. And “peace”? Well, hopefully the passing was peaceful. What about “peace” as an ongoing state of eternal being? Well, hopefully. Some of us believe so. Some of us have had signs or dreams or visitations from beyond that give us peace. Some of us remain restless for want of either.

We don’t have to wait for R.I.P. to “rest”, of course, although in our hectic lives, it can be elusive. Judaism and Christianity, among other religions, have a weekly day of rest built into their personal and communal life, a Shabbat/Sabbath. This day of rest is rooted in a theological paradigm that God rested after bringing Creation into being, so we need to rest after our work “week” as well.

Resting on Shabbat/Sabbath is meant as a time for physical, emotional, and spiritual renewal, so important for our health and well-being. As important as work is for our sense of purpose, provision, and worth, and as a way of contributing to the good of society, being on the go-go-go wears us down. When Communist Russia under Stalin tried enforcing a 7-day work week, it wore the people out and had to be nixed. We can find ourselves doing much the same. Burnout is not uncommon.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have an extended Shabbat/Sabbath, a sabbatical of sorts that is also a spiritual retreat? This month, for the first time, I have done just that. Rather than retiring or taking a vacation in which I’m likely to be just as busy, I have extended my day of rest to a month of rest with an emphasis on using that time as a spiritual retreat. Turns out, rest came by way of sickness for the first half of the month – a sure sign I needed just that. Now, physically rested up, I have more energy than I’ve known in a long time. Now I am able to attend to the “spiritual retreat” aspect of my sabbatical as I listen to the rest of what the Spirit is saying and rest in a peace that is alive with gratitude, awe and wonder at the life we’ve been given.

Needing Shabbat/Sabbath, perhaps a “sabbatical” of sorts as well? R & R to rest and reflect? They are so healing and healthy for body, mind and spirit. Now is the time, before we R.I.P.

John Hardman-Zimmerman is Pastor at the United Methodist Church in Brandon