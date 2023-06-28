Letter to the editor: The honor of a nation hinges on a Swiss Roll eating contest

As part of the Brandon Independence Day celebration, the seventh-annual world championship Swiss Roll eating competition will be held behind the Brandon Inn at noon on Saturday, July 1. All are welcome to attend and/or participate in the contest. As always, there will be no cash prizes awarded to the victor, though the honor and prestige will last a lifetime.

We anticipate a great deal of international interest in the competition this year. Those who watched King Charles’s coronation in May no doubt will recall his prolonged lamentation that it has been far too long since a Brit (or member of the Commonwealth) has won the competition. As he then stated, “though this is a great day for the United Kingdom, let us not forget that the Swiss Roll Eating Contest Trophy remains across the pond in the lands of our former colony. I beseech my countrymen and women to return the Trophy to its rightful place of honor here at Westminster Abbey.” A rumor has circulated within the competitive Swiss Roll eating community that King Charles has offered a knighthood to whoever brings the Trophy back to the U.K.

Will members of the Royal Family participate in or otherwise attend the competition? Will our local talent be able to fend off the anticipated onslaught of foreign competition? Who will be this year’s champion? Answers to those compelling questions will be revealed behind the Brandon Inn at noon on Saturday, July 1. We hope to see you there!

Thank You,

Jim Leary

Chairperson

Brandon Swiss Roll Eating Contest Committee