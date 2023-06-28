Brandon Energy Committee Report: Jun. 28

The Brandon Energy Committee was established by the Brandon Selectboard in 2016. It currently consists of seven members and about a dozen volunteers. The committee’s mission is to support the town of Brandon, its residents, businesses, nonprofits, and municipal entities, in achieving two energy goals established by the State of Vermont:

1. Meeting 90% of energy needs from renewable resources by 2050

2. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 75% by 2050

These target dates seem to be a long way off. However, there is a lot to do to reach these goals.

Our efforts to date have been perhaps modest but encouraging. Importantly, we have learned a few things over the past few years as a result of our efforts:

Foremost is that working together is what makes our efforts most meaningful and fulfilling. We start with the maxim the “we is smarter than me” and this plays out in all we do together.

We have learned that every bit of effort counts. A volunteer assisting on a big project for a small amount of their time boosts our spirits and makes a contribution.

A third thing is that we need a big team, a whole community to join forces to make the headway these goals require.

Now we seek to expand our reach to encourage broader participation throughout Brandon. We are proposing the formation of the Brandon Energy Community.

We are asking everyone to join us in this effort as we learn and take actions. You can easily be a member of this community by signing up for our email newsletter and by doing one or all of the following:

1. Choosing to reduce GHG emissions by walking, riding a bike, buying an electric or hybrid car, or simply traveling less.

2. By learning about GHG emissions and renewable energy and what you can do about these from our upcoming energy library that we will announce later this summer.

3. By helping the Brandon Energy Committee with some of their upcoming events listed below.

4. By sharing your suggestions with us for energy saving or GHG saving projects you would support in town.

5. By installing heat pumps or solar panels at your home.

6. By contacting us at Brandon.energy.community@gmail.com to express your interest, to offer your suggestions, or ask your questions.

Upcoming events to participate in or assist with:

– Walk or ride a bike with the Brandon Energy Committee parade entry at the Independence Day Parade on July 1st in town.

– Attend the Davenport Feast at Otter Valley Union High School on July 8th from noon to 5PM and learn about Thomas Davenport’s invention of the electric motor and much more.

– Attend (or assist for free entry) Solar Fest on July 15th and 16th to learn, enjoy great music and meet lots of interesting folks.

– Assist with our bike-rack painting party on August 12th at Estabrook Park to be followed by a pot-luck picnic open to anyone interested in the Brandon Energy Community.

We encourage you to take action now! Contact us at Brandon.energy.community@gmail.com to join this effort, get information, have your questions answered, or suggestions considered.

Jim Emerson, Clare and Mike Schick of the Brandon Energy Community