Obituary: Kenneth William Dukette, 79, of Leicester

KENNETH WILLIAM DUKETTE

Kenneth William Dukette, age 79, passed peacefully, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Kenny was born in Salisbury on February 6, 1944. He was the son of Leonard and Lena (Clark) Dukette. He grew up in Salisbury, where he received his early education, and afterwards he attended Middlebury High School. He had done farm work in his earlier years. He began his working career at White Pigment in Florence. He later worked with equipment for the Town of Salisbury and then for Harold Conant. He was forced to retire due to failing eyesight in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling. He especially enjoyed going to lawn sales with his daughter Tina.

He is survived by his guarding and former wife, Crystal Sears, 4 sons (Jamie Allen Dukette Steven Sears, Shawn Sears, and Jason Dukette), 1 daughter (Brenda Dukette) and 2 sisters (Elaine McLaren and Diane Euber.) 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, a daughter (Tina Lena Dukette), a son (Willy Dukette), and 2 sisters (Barbara Delahant and Bertha Counter) and a grandson (Michael Sears).

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12 noon, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Brookside Cemetery in Leicester.

Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Thursday, June 29, from 11 AM until service time at 12 noon.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th. Floor, New York, New York 10038.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.