Obituary: Janet Marie Lamoureux, 86, of Shoreham

JANET MARIE LAMOUREUX

Janet Marie Lamoureux, age 86, passed peacefully, Sunday, June 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury.



Janet was born in Rochester on February 21, 1937. She was the daughter of John and Madie (Fuller) Austin. She grew up in Rochester and Brandon, where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1955. In her earlier years, she had worked as a waitress. On December 1, 1956, she married Wilfred Joseph Lamoureux in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. They bought a farm in Shoreham in 1958, where she helped her husband and raised their family. She enjoyed playing the piano and fishing with her husband. She loved animals, flowers, and dancing.



She is survived by her husband, Wilfred, her children Darcy Lamoureux, Dawn Angier, Wilfred Lamoureux, Jr, Connie Bilodeau, David Lamoureux, and Julie Whittemore. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Evelyn Nickerson and 3 brothers, Raymond, Gilbert, and Gerald Austin.



The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church (St. Mary’s Church) in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor will be the celebrant.



Following the mass, a private graveside committal service and burial will take place, in the family lot at St. Genevieve Cemetery Shoreham.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman St. Middlebury, VT 05753.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.