Davenport Electric Fest to take place at OVUHS on July 8

BY STEVEN JUPITER

THE ONLY KNOWN image of Thomas Davenport, his signature, and his 1837 motor, the first to ever receive an American patent. Davenport’s life and achievements will be celebrated in Brandon on July 8.

BRANDON—In 1837, Thomas Davenport obtained the first American patent for an electric motor—a device he built in his workshop in Forestdale with his wife, Emily, and her cousin Orange Smalley. He spent the rest of his short life (he died in 1851) trying to convince the world of the benefits of his remarkable invention. Alas, he died without ever knowing commercial success and has languished ever since in the shadow of better-known 19th-century American inventors, such as Thomas Edison and Samuel Morse.

But his extraordinary achievement—done with meager resources in a tiny Vermont town—paved the way for the modern conveniences we take for granted today. The electric motors that increasingly run our world were made possible by his innovations.

And on Saturday, July 8, the Brandon Energy Committee (BEC), the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC), and the Brandon Museum will present the second annual Davenport Electric Fest at Otter Valley Union High School to commemorate Davenport’s 221st birthday and promote the use of electric power to help curb climate change.

“The Davenport Electric Fest serves as a testament to Davenport’s legacy and the enduring impact of electric motor technology,” according to the BEC. “The festival aims to educate and inspire attendees about the crucial role electric motors play in creating a sustainable and resilient future.”

The festival will feature interactive displays, exhibits, and green-energy vendors and tech companies. Beta Technologies of Burlington will be on site with flight simulators to give folks a taste of the technology it’s been perfecting for its signature electric airplanes. Green Mountain Power will also be present to educate about various programs available for consumers interested in reducing their carbon footprints. There will be food vendors and face painters as well.

The Brandon Museum will debut its new exhibit on Thomas Davenport, an exhibit several years in the making that includes new information about Davenport’s efforts to capitalize on his invention.

“We’ve spent the last few years putting together this exhibit,” said Harmony Van Eaton, Interim Board President of the Brandon Museum. “We’ve got a beautifully designed exhibit that tells Davenport’s story from a human perspective, based not only on what was already known but also on the recent research done by Dr. Kevin Thornton.”

In addition to the Museum’s exhibit, David Hammond, formerly of the physics department at UVM, will demonstrate the working replicas he constructed based on Davenport’s original patent designs.

“Thanks to Thomas Davenport, Brandon is the birthplace of electric power in America,” said Kevin Thornton. “This small town is one of the key places where the modern world began. The electric motors so important to everything in modern life, from our phones and computers to our tools, our kitchens and our cars, began here. Davenport was a visionary who foresaw a future in which clean, quiet, safe electric power ran the world, including its transportation systems. Today’s Brandon is proud to be the place where that past and that future come together. That’s what Brandon and Davenport fest are all about.”

The BEC adds that the festival “is a family-friendly event, offering an opportunity for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of electric motors.”

The festival is free and will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. At 4:45, there will be a vehicle procession from OVUHS to Pine Hill Cemetery to lay a bouquet on Thomas Davenport’s grave and thank him for his contribution to society.

“Come learn about one of the major figures in American scientific history, who happened to live and work in Brandon,” said Van Eaton.

“By accelerating the adoption of electric motor technology, we can pave the way for a greener and cleaner transportation system,” added the BEC.