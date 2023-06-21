Brandon United Methodist Church tag sale fundraiser on July 1

The Brandon United Methodist Church is having a Fund-Raising Tag Sale Saturday July 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at 1 Franklin Street. Rain or Shine. Donations Welcome.

We will be accepting donations Sunday, June 25th, from 12:30-2 and Tuesday, June 27th, from 12-3. No clothing or upholstered furniture please. Table space will be available for a monetary donation to the church. Mark your calendars and clean out your basements and garages.

The Brandon United Methodist Church is home to the Food Shelf and Friend Zone. For more information or to assist the church in its endeavors to help sustain the marginalized & underserved in our community or to help restore this historic building, please call (802) 247-6524 or contact Vicki Disorda (vqueenoftheearth@gmail.com or (802) 345-4125). All donations specifically for the Food Shelf should be sent to Brandon Emergency Food Shelf, PO Box 345, Brandon, VT 05733. Thank you.